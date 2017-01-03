'Billions' casts non-binary gender id...

'Billions' casts non-binary gender identified actor

Friday Dec 30

Published: December 30, 2016 in A&E / Life&Style Updated: December 29, 2016 at 5:55 pm ENGAGE: Write a letter to the editor Pictured Above: Showtime's 'Billions' will return on Feb. 19 and will feature a non-binary gender identified character, played by Asia Kate Dillon and pictured on the right with series lead Damian Lewis who plays Bobby 'Axe' Axelrod. Photo Credit: Showtime series still NEW YORK, N.Y. - Performer, writer and director Asia Kate Dillon has won the role of Taylor on Showtime's "Billions" which airs its season two premier on Feb. 19. In securing the spot they becomes one of the first non-binary gender identified actors to be cast on a mainstream TV series.

