Syngenta Management Announcement

In order to drive achievement of this goal, the company will bring together the leadership of the Research & Development and Production & Supply functions within the Crop Protection business, led by Jon Parr, and the Seeds business, led by Jeff Rowe. As a consequence, two members of the Syngenta Executive Committee - Trish Malarkey , Head of R&D and Mark Peacock , Head of Global Operations - will leave Syngenta at the end of September 2017.

