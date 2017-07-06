States join fight over EPA chief's de...

States join fight over EPA chief's decision not to ban pesticide that can harm children's brains

Los Angeles Times

Several states are seeking to join a legal challenge to a Trump administration decision to keep a widely used pesticide on the market despite studies showing it can harm children's brains. Led by New York, the coalition filed a motion Wednesday to intervene in a legal fight over the continued spraying of chlorpyrifos on food.

