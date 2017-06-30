Reuters: Exxon, Shell and Total might...

Reuters: Exxon, Shell and Total might expand in Qatar

Exxon Mobil , Royal Dutch Shell and Total are lobbying Qatar to take part in the country's expansion of its gas production, Reuters reports, handing the government an unintended but timely boost in its dispute with Saudi Arabia and other Persian Gulf neighbors. The CEOs of the three oil giants all recently met the emir in Qatar before the government unveiled its plan to raise liquefied natural gas output by 30% , and all expressed interest in helping achieve the country's production ambitions, according to the report.

