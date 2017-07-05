PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.
Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PolyOne Corporation by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period.
