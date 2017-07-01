Microsemi Communications (VTSS) & Park Electrochemical Corporation (PKE) Financial Contrast

Microsemi Communications and Park Electrochemical Corporation are both technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitabiliy, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership. Park Electrochemical Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.