Elliott Continues Pursuit of AkzoNobel With Push For Court-Sanctioned Shareholder Meeting

Elliott is again seeking to remove the chairman of AkzoNobel NV , the activist investor said Friday, and will push for an extraordinary general meeting through an interim relief court lawsuit. Elliott Advisors , the British subsidiary of Elliott Management and owner of a 9.5% stake in AkzoNobel, said it has filed a joint petition with to the Interim Relief Court to "compel Akzo Nobel to provide its shareholders with a democratic forum in which Akzo Nobel's Management and Supervisory Board can be called to account and shareholders can express their views about Akzo Nobel and its leadership."

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.