Elliott Continues Pursuit of AkzoNobel With Push For Court-Sanctioned Shareholder Meeting
Elliott is again seeking to remove the chairman of AkzoNobel NV , the activist investor said Friday, and will push for an extraordinary general meeting through an interim relief court lawsuit. Elliott Advisors , the British subsidiary of Elliott Management and owner of a 9.5% stake in AkzoNobel, said it has filed a joint petition with to the Interim Relief Court to "compel Akzo Nobel to provide its shareholders with a democratic forum in which Akzo Nobel's Management and Supervisory Board can be called to account and shareholders can express their views about Akzo Nobel and its leadership."
