Contrasting Surmodics

Surmodics and Meridian Bioscience are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitabiliy, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations. Surmodics currently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.23%.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.