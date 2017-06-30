Canaccord Genuity buys British invest...

Canaccord Genuity buys British investment and wealth management firm Hargreave Hale

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. has signed a deal to buy Hargreave Hale Ltd., an investment and wealth management business in Britain. Under the agreement, Canaccord will play Hargreave Hale shareholders $87.9 million plus an additional $46.5 million that is contingent on meeting certain performance targets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chemicals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NC starts Chemours investigation over GenX Jun 24 Just saying 2
News Daimler, Vivint Solar in exclusive deal on U.S.... May '17 Solarman 1
AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Â Re... (Aug '16) Feb '17 jethomasliercar 4
News GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14) Jan '17 Yidfellas v USA 17
News DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06) Jan '17 Reality Check 4
News RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Le Jimbo 4
News More (Dec '16) Dec '16 MAGA 3
See all Chemicals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chemicals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,034 • Total comments across all topics: 282,262,057

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC