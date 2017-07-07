Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stake in FMC Corporation
Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in FMC Corporation by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,954 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 127,875 shares during the period.
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NC starts Chemours investigation over GenX
|Jun 24
|Just saying
|2
|Daimler, Vivint Solar in exclusive deal on U.S....
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Â Re... (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|jethomasliercar
|4
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|Jan '17
|Yidfellas v USA
|17
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan '17
|Reality Check
|4
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|MAGA
|3
