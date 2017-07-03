Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Stake Raised by Boston Financial Mangement LLC
Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. by 68.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 135,698 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 55,028 shares during the period.
