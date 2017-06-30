Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Shares Bought by BB&T Securities LLC
BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,294 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 34,951 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NC starts Chemours investigation over GenX
|Jun 24
|Just saying
|2
|Daimler, Vivint Solar in exclusive deal on U.S....
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Â Re... (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|jethomasliercar
|4
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|Jan '17
|Yidfellas v USA
|17
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan '17
|Reality Check
|4
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|MAGA
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chemicals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC