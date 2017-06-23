Zacks Investment Research Lowers Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK) to Hold
According to Zacks, "Flotek manufactures and markets innovative specialty chemicals, downhole drilling and production equipment, and management of automated bulk material handling, loading and blending facilities. It serves major and independent companies in the domestic and international oilfield service industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NC starts Chemours investigation over GenX
|Jun 16
|funfundvierzig
|1
|Daimler, Vivint Solar in exclusive deal on U.S....
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Â Re... (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|jethomasliercar
|4
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|Jan '17
|Yidfellas v USA
|17
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan '17
|Reality Check
|4
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|MAGA
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chemicals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC