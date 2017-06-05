Worker Trapped Nearly 2 Hours After I...

Worker Trapped Nearly 2 Hours After Incident At MidAmerica Industrial Park

Mayes County Deputy Emergency Management Director Mike Dunham said two people were taken to the hospital after an incident at Cabot Corporation. While Dunham would not comment on the nature of the incident, he did say one worker had to be freed after being trapped for nearly two hours.

