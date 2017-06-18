With life-sciences center, Bayer rais...

With life-sciences center, Bayer raises its profile in Mass.

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

The newest pharma giant to put down stakes in the heart of the Boston area's drug-discovery cluster is a German conglomerate best known for its ubiquitous aspirin. But Bayer AG hopes to soon be known for backing entrepreneurial companies seeking to cure diseases.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chemicals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NC starts Chemours investigation over GenX Fri funfundvierzig 1
News Daimler, Vivint Solar in exclusive deal on U.S.... May '17 Solarman 1
AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Â Re... (Aug '16) Feb '17 jethomasliercar 4
News GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14) Jan '17 Yidfellas v USA 17
News DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06) Jan '17 Reality Check 4
News RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Le Jimbo 4
News More (Dec '16) Dec '16 MAGA 3
See all Chemicals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chemicals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,798 • Total comments across all topics: 281,867,958

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC