With life-sciences center, Bayer raises its profile in Mass.
The newest pharma giant to put down stakes in the heart of the Boston area's drug-discovery cluster is a German conglomerate best known for its ubiquitous aspirin. But Bayer AG hopes to soon be known for backing entrepreneurial companies seeking to cure diseases.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NC starts Chemours investigation over GenX
|Fri
|funfundvierzig
|1
|Daimler, Vivint Solar in exclusive deal on U.S....
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Â Re... (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|jethomasliercar
|4
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|Jan '17
|Yidfellas v USA
|17
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan '17
|Reality Check
|4
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|MAGA
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chemicals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC