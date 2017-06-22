Will North Fairfield put up roadblock...

Will North Fairfield put up roadblock to Utopia Pipeline?Village...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Reflector

So far, North Fairfield's council has yet to decide and members don't know when they're going to, either. The pipeline is going throughout Ohio, transporting natural gas to the Canadian firm NOVA Chemicals Corp. If allowed to by the council, the pipeline will go through the west end of North Fairfield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chemicals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NC starts Chemours investigation over GenX Jun 16 funfundvierzig 1
News Daimler, Vivint Solar in exclusive deal on U.S.... May '17 Solarman 1
AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Â Re... (Aug '16) Feb '17 jethomasliercar 4
News GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14) Jan '17 Yidfellas v USA 17
News DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06) Jan '17 Reality Check 4
News RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Le Jimbo 4
News More (Dec '16) Dec '16 MAGA 3
See all Chemicals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chemicals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,492 • Total comments across all topics: 281,959,883

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC