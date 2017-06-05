UPDATE 1-Hedge fund Elliott becomes A...

UPDATE 1-Hedge fund Elliott becomes Akzo Nobel's largest shareholder

17 hrs ago

Hedge fund Elliott Advisors has become Dutch paint maker Akzo Nobel's largest shareholder by increasing its stake to at least 5 percent, according to a filing published by Dutch regulators on Friday. Elliott's move follows a decision last week by U.S. firm PPG Industries to drop its attempts to buy Akzo for at least six months.

