UPDATE 1-Hedge fund Elliott becomes Akzo Nobel's largest shareholder
Hedge fund Elliott Advisors has become Dutch paint maker Akzo Nobel's largest shareholder by increasing its stake to at least 5 percent, according to a filing published by Dutch regulators on Friday. Elliott's move follows a decision last week by U.S. firm PPG Industries to drop its attempts to buy Akzo for at least six months.
