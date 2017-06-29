UPDATE 1-Field studies fuel dispute over whether banned pesticides harm bees
Two major studies into how bees are affected by a group of pesticides banned in Europe gave mixed results on Thursday, fuelling a row over whether the chemicals, called neonicotinoids, are safe. The studies, one conducted across three European countries and another in Canada, found some negative effects after exposure to neonicotinoids in wild and honeybee populations, but also some positives, depending on the environmental context.
