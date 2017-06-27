Two-month health campaign for drivers...

Two-month health campaign for drivers to be launched soon

A two-month health camp, titled 'Swasth Saarthi Abhiyan', will soon be launched to help taxi, auto, and bus drivers in and around Delhi and the National Capital region . The Abhiyan will be launched on June 28, 2017, and will focus on major issues related to drivers, such as sleep apnea, addiction, and vision defects.

