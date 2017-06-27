Two-month health campaign for drivers to be launched soon
A two-month health camp, titled 'Swasth Saarthi Abhiyan', will soon be launched to help taxi, auto, and bus drivers in and around Delhi and the National Capital region . The Abhiyan will be launched on June 28, 2017, and will focus on major issues related to drivers, such as sleep apnea, addiction, and vision defects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.
Add your comments below
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NC starts Chemours investigation over GenX
|Sat
|Just saying
|2
|Daimler, Vivint Solar in exclusive deal on U.S....
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Â Re... (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|jethomasliercar
|4
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|Jan '17
|Yidfellas v USA
|17
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan '17
|Reality Check
|4
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|MAGA
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chemicals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC