Trump resisted all argument on Paris climate accord call
President Donald Trump says he will withdraw the United States from the landmark 2015 global agreement to fight climate change. Silicon Valley titans, like Apple CEO Tim Cook and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, contacted the White House directly, making clear just how seriously they viewed the issue of climate change - and how important it was to them that the president not withdraw from the international pact.
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Daimler, Vivint Solar in exclusive deal on U.S....
|May 18
|Solarman
|1
|AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Â Re... (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|jethomasliercar
|4
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|Jan '17
|Yidfellas v USA
|17
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan '17
|Reality Check
|4
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More
|Dec '16
|MAGA
|3
|Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Honestly
|13
