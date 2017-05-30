The Symbiotic Relationship Between Ex...

The Symbiotic Relationship Between Exxon Mobil And FuelCell Energy In A Petrochemical Environment

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

Exxon Mobil and Saudi Basic Industries Corporation's $10 billion petrochemical plant is a perfect fit for FuelCell Energy's Molten Carbonate Fuel Cell MCFC. Other synergies from the Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells include byproducts of steam and world scale hydrogen production .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chemicals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Daimler, Vivint Solar in exclusive deal on U.S.... May 18 Solarman 1
AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Â Re... (Aug '16) Feb '17 jethomasliercar 4
News GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14) Jan '17 Yidfellas v USA 17
News DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06) Jan '17 Reality Check 4
News RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till... Dec '16 Le Jimbo 4
News More Dec '16 MAGA 3
News Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Honestly 13
See all Chemicals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chemicals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Stanley Cup
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,750 • Total comments across all topics: 281,480,601

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC