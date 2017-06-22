The Dow's 5 Worst Stocks In 2017: Who...

The Dow's 5 Worst Stocks In 2017: Who's The Biggest Dog?

11 hrs ago Read more: Investor's Business Daily

Investors lived large in the first half of 2017, with the Dow Jones industrial average hitting record highs again and again. But Intel , Exxon Mobil , Chevron , General Electric and Verizon sorely missed out on the hot stock market streak among megacap names.

