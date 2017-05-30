The Big Winner From Trump's Decision ...

The Big Winner From Trump's Decision To Pull Out Of The Paris Accord Is...

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

The winner from the withdrawal from the Paris agreement is anyone who pays electricity bills and anyone who pays taxes. When it comes to the Paris climate agreement, most investors are wondering who is the big winner in this withdrawal, and were should investors park their money, so they can profit from this change in environmental policy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chemicals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Daimler, Vivint Solar in exclusive deal on U.S.... May 18 Solarman 1
AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Â Re... (Aug '16) Feb '17 jethomasliercar 4
News GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14) Jan '17 Yidfellas v USA 17
News DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06) Jan '17 Reality Check 4
News RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till... Dec '16 Le Jimbo 4
News More Dec '16 MAGA 3
News Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Honestly 13
See all Chemicals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chemicals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Microsoft
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Tornado
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Climate Change
  5. Recession
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,784 • Total comments across all topics: 281,460,272

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC