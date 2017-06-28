Syngenta loses $218M verdict in GMO t...

Syngenta loses $218M verdict in GMO trial

Minnesota Lawyer

Syngenta AG has been ordered to pay $217.7 million to a group of Kansas farmers who claimed the company carelessly marketed its genetically modified corn seed, causing contamination of U.S. crops and a rejection of export sales to China by officials there. A Kansas jury issued the verdict Friday in the first trial brought by U.S. farmers alleging Syngenta caused five years of depressed corn prices.

Chicago, IL

