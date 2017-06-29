Skimmer found at Boynton Beach Mobil ...

Skimmer found at Boynton Beach Mobil station, according to police

11 hrs ago

The latest was discovered at pump number 1 at the Mobil station at 4798 N. Congress Ave., according to Boynton Beach police. The gas station manager found the device after a customer called to complain about fraudulent charges on her credit card, police said.

Chicago, IL

