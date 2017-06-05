Richmond man accused in Albemarle mus...

Richmond man accused in Albemarle music teacher's death sent back to jail after testing for cocaine

16 hrs ago

The Richmond man accused of killing an Albemarle County music teacher in a drunken driving crash last November was remanded back to jail Thursday after testing positive for cocaine last month while free on bond.

Chicago, IL

