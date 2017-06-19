Rex Tillerson out of touch with the White House: 'Calls...
White House officials have complained they can't get through to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, whose chief of staff has closed off access to her boss. The former Exxon Mobil chief executive has frustrated White House officials by surrounding himself with a tight circle of aides, led by his chief of staff, reported the Washington Post .
