Reviewing Internationa Flavors & Fragrances

PPG Industries and Internationa Flavors & Fragrances are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitabiliy and risk. PPG Industries has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.