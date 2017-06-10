Reviewing CSW Industrials
CSW Industrials and Air Products & Chemicals are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitabiliy, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings. Air Products & Chemicals pays an annual dividend of $3.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Add your comments below
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Daimler, Vivint Solar in exclusive deal on U.S....
|May 18
|Solarman
|1
|AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Â Re... (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|jethomasliercar
|4
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|Jan '17
|Yidfellas v USA
|17
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan '17
|Reality Check
|4
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|MAGA
|3
|Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Honestly
|13
Find what you want!
Search Chemicals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC