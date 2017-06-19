Record verdict: 7,000 Kansas farmers win $217 million in GMO corn lawsuit against Syngenta
Their case was the first to go to trial. Thousands of other corn producers and traders also are seeking damages over China's non-approval of the agrochemical giant's corn seeds for importation.
