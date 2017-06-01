Q2 2017 Earnings Forecast for Shawcor...

Q2 2017 Earnings Forecast for Shawcor Ltd Issued By Cormark

Cormark lowered their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Shawcor in a research note issued on Thursday. Cormark analyst J. Zhang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22.

Chicago, IL

