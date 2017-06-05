PPG Completes Colorful Communities Pr...

PPG Completes Colorful Communities Project at Primary School in Deurne, Belgium

15 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

The Colorful Communities program provides PPG volunteers and products along with financial contributions to bring color and vitality to communities where the company operates around the world, such as in Deurne, where PPG has a protective and marine coatings plant. More than 30 PPG employees joined school staff and parents to volunteer for four days adding color to exterior walls and doors as well as brand-new playground equipment at the local school, which is operated by the city of Antwerp.

