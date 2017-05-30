Plastic Films Market Estimated to Reach a Market Size of USD 146,813.87 Million by 2023
Plastic Films Market by Technology , Type , End User Industry and Region - Forecast to 2023 Key Players in market are Bemis Company, Inc. , Amcor Limited , Jindal Poly Films Ltd. , Sealed Air Corporation , E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company " The Global Plastic Films Market is expected to witness a significant growth of USD ~ 146,813.87 million by 2023 with CAGR of ~5.4% between 2016 and 2023. APAC is expected to have the highest growth among all the other regions in the forecast period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Daimler, Vivint Solar in exclusive deal on U.S....
|May 18
|Solarman
|1
|AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Â Re... (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|jethomasliercar
|4
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|Jan '17
|Yidfellas v USA
|17
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan '17
|Reality Check
|4
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More
|Dec '16
|MAGA
|3
|Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Honestly
|13
Find what you want!
Search Chemicals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC