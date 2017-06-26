Philando Castile's family reaches $3M...

Philando Castile's family reaches $3M settlement in death

Authorities are searching for a young Chinese scholar who vanished from the University of Illinois three weeks ago as she headed to sign an apartment lease. The family of Philando Castile has reached a $3 million settlement over his shooting death by a police officer during a traffic stop.

Chicago, IL

