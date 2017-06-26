Philando Castile family reaches $3M settlement in death
In this Friday June 16, 2017, file photo, Valerie Castile, mother of Philando Castile, a black motorist who was killed by Officer Jeronimo Yanez, speaks about her reaction to a not guilty verdict for Yanez at the Ramsey County Courthouse in St. Paul, Minn. Valerie Castile reached a nearly $3 million settlement in Philando Castile's death, announced Monday, June 26, by attorneys for Valerie Castile and the city of St. Anthony.
