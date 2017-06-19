Paint protection film sales mean big profits for service departments
There's a clear way for dealerships to boost service department profits, win customers' loyalty by safeguarding their vehicles from road damage and cut the cost and time of reconditioning trade-ins and processing off-lease vehicles: installing transparent paint protection film. Some dealerships charge as much as $6,000 to apply the polyurethane coating to an entire vehicle, shielding its finish from scratches, scuffs and chips.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Add your comments below
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NC starts Chemours investigation over GenX
|Fri
|funfundvierzig
|1
|Daimler, Vivint Solar in exclusive deal on U.S....
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Â Re... (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|jethomasliercar
|4
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|Jan '17
|Yidfellas v USA
|17
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan '17
|Reality Check
|4
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|MAGA
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chemicals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC