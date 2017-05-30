NY prosecutor says Exxon's climate change math 'may be a sham'
New York's top prosecutor on Friday increased pressure on Exxon Mobil to turn over records of internal assessments of the risks global warming poses to its businesses, claiming to already have evidence of "potential materially false and misleading statements by Exxon," court filings show. FILE PHOTO: New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman speaks at a news conference to announce a state-based effort to combat climate change in New York, New York, U.S. March 29, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Daimler, Vivint Solar in exclusive deal on U.S....
|May 18
|Solarman
|1
|AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Â Re... (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|jethomasliercar
|4
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|Jan '17
|Yidfellas v USA
|17
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan '17
|Reality Check
|4
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More
|Dec '16
|MAGA
|3
|Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Honestly
|13
Find what you want!
Search Chemicals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC