NC starts Chemours investigation over GenX
Less than a week after reports first emerged that an unregulated chemical had been found in the Cape Fear River, state officials have launched a formal investigation into the matter, according to a N.C. Department of Environmental Quality release sent late Wednesday. While DEQ officials work with chemical giant Chemours to discover how the compound in question, GenX, is entering the river and how it could be stopped, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is trying to grasp what effects it might have on humans, according to the release.
