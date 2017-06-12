NC starts Chemours investigation over...

NC starts Chemours investigation over GenX

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: Kinston Free Press

Less than a week after reports first emerged that an unregulated chemical had been found in the Cape Fear River, state officials have launched a formal investigation into the matter, according to a N.C. Department of Environmental Quality release sent late Wednesday. While DEQ officials work with chemical giant Chemours to discover how the compound in question, GenX, is entering the river and how it could be stopped, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is trying to grasp what effects it might have on humans, according to the release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chemicals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Daimler, Vivint Solar in exclusive deal on U.S.... May 18 Solarman 1
AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Â Re... (Aug '16) Feb '17 jethomasliercar 4
News GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14) Jan '17 Yidfellas v USA 17
News DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06) Jan '17 Reality Check 4
News RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Le Jimbo 4
News More (Dec '16) Dec '16 MAGA 3
News Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Honestly 13
See all Chemicals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chemicals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,964 • Total comments across all topics: 281,762,792

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC