Moody's Shows Why Exxon Mobil Remains...

Moody's Shows Why Exxon Mobil Remains Solid Triple-A Credit Rating

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

Despite lower oil prices and despite share prices being a far cry from their recent peak, Exxon Mobil Corp. just got a serious credit ratings vote of confidence. Moody's Investors Service affirmed the 'Aaa' issuer and senior unsecured ratings of Exxon Mobil Corporation and its guaranteed subsidiaries and on the Prime-1 short term rating.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chemicals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Daimler, Vivint Solar in exclusive deal on U.S.... May 18 Solarman 1
AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Â Re... (Aug '16) Feb '17 jethomasliercar 4
News GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14) Jan '17 Yidfellas v USA 17
News DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06) Jan '17 Reality Check 4
News RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till... Dec '16 Le Jimbo 4
News More Dec '16 MAGA 3
News Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Honestly 13
See all Chemicals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chemicals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,396 • Total comments across all topics: 281,606,211

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC