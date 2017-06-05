Moody's Shows Why Exxon Mobil Remains Solid Triple-A Credit Rating
Despite lower oil prices and despite share prices being a far cry from their recent peak, Exxon Mobil Corp. just got a serious credit ratings vote of confidence. Moody's Investors Service affirmed the 'Aaa' issuer and senior unsecured ratings of Exxon Mobil Corporation and its guaranteed subsidiaries and on the Prime-1 short term rating.
