Microcellular Polyurethane Foam Market - Global Opportunity Analysis...
Microcellular polyurethane foam is flexible, open cell, and closed cell urethane foam that is very economical and has excellent resistance to compression set. The foam has good cushioning, sealing, and vibration control due to very low compression properties.
