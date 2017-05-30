Liberal AGs' Exxon Mobil holy war run...

Liberal AGs' Exxon Mobil holy war running out of steam

9 hrs ago Read more: Washington Examiner

Eric Schneiderman got a break from his run of bad luck in his case against Exxon Mobil earlier this month when a state judge in New York refused even to look at records that might threaten his ability to move forward with the case. New York's ambitious attorney general is trying to punish Exxon Mobil for allegedly hiding what it knew about climate change decades ago.

Chicago, IL

