LG Chem denies report of a $6.2 billion battery deal with VW

14 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

LG Chem has denied a media report that it has signed a 7 trillion won deal to supply electric vehicle batteries to Volkswagen Group. The DongA Ilbo newspaper reported on Tuesday that LG would be the battery supplier for Volkswagen's new range of electric vehicles based on the new MEB architecture.

Chicago, IL

