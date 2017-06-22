Largest Body of Evidence on Clinical ...

Largest Body of Evidence on Clinical Benefits of Patient Warming Now Available

The largest body of evidence detailing the clinical benefits of patient warming, recently updated and released today, offers scientific insights and instills confidence in temperature management best practices. The 3M Bair Hugger System Research Compendium includes summaries of over 200 studies across a wide range of surgeries, making it easy for clinicians to search the large volume of research related to the clinical benefits associated with the system.

Chicago, IL

