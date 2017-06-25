Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Research Coverage Started at HSBC Holdings plc
The brokerage set a "buy" rating and a $147.00 price target on the conglomerate's stock. HSBC Holdings plc's price objective points to a potential upside of 9.71% from the stock's previous close.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NC starts Chemours investigation over GenX
|Sat
|Just saying
|2
|Daimler, Vivint Solar in exclusive deal on U.S....
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Â Re... (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|jethomasliercar
|4
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|Jan '17
|Yidfellas v USA
|17
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan '17
|Reality Check
|4
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|MAGA
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chemicals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC