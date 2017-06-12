Herring, Adams go on attack in first ...

Herring, Adams go on attack in first debate of Virginia attorney general's race

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

State Attorney General Mark Herring and GOP challenger John Adams leveled spirited attacks over social issues and the role of the office Saturday in the first debate of the November election. They offered opposite views on abortion, gay rights, religious liberties and actions by the Trump administration on the environment and immigration in a face-off before members of the Virginia State Bar during its annual meeting, held at the Sheraton Virginia Beach Oceanfront Hotel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chemicals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NC starts Chemours investigation over GenX Fri funfundvierzig 1
News Daimler, Vivint Solar in exclusive deal on U.S.... May 18 Solarman 1
AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Â Re... (Aug '16) Feb '17 jethomasliercar 4
News GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14) Jan '17 Yidfellas v USA 17
News DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06) Jan '17 Reality Check 4
News RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Le Jimbo 4
News More (Dec '16) Dec '16 MAGA 3
See all Chemicals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chemicals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,260 • Total comments across all topics: 281,849,086

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC