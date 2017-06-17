Head to Head Contrast: AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services and Acadia Healthcare Company are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitabiliy, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings. This table compares AMN Healthcare Services and Acadia Healthcare Company's top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.