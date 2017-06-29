Grenfell Tower: Invest In Fire Safety Companies
With bad financials and following Grenfell Tower's devastating fire Arconic share price tumbles and the company might become a M&A target. The industry is dominated by legacy companies with fire resistance products complementing their larger portfolios of products but contribute insignificantly to overall revenues and profits.
