Grace to start making fluorinated drug intermediates with tech from Valliscor

13 hrs ago Read more: In-PharmaTechnologist.com

W.R Grace & Co has announced its intention to start making fluorinated pharmaceutical intermediates with technology obtained from Valliscor Llc. The master services agreement- financial terms of which were not provided - will enable Grace to manufacture fluorinated chemical intermediates at its plant in Albany, Oregon using technology and knowhow provided by Valliscor.

Chicago, IL

