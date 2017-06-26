FMC Corporation (FMC) Stake Increased by Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management
Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management boosted its stake in FMC Corporation by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,880 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 6,699 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NC starts Chemours investigation over GenX
|Sat
|Just saying
|2
|Daimler, Vivint Solar in exclusive deal on U.S....
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Â Re... (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|jethomasliercar
|4
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|Jan '17
|Yidfellas v USA
|17
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan '17
|Reality Check
|4
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|MAGA
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chemicals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC