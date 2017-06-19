Family in shock after 'vicious' dog a...

Family in shock after 'vicious' dog attack

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Daily Echo

The family's 17-year-old daughter suffered injuries to her hand which meant she couldn't write properly in her GSCE exams and the mother had to take time off work due to her cuts. John Hawkins from Bishop's Waltham told the Daily Echo he was walking his dog, Alfie, a Shih Tzu, just outside his house when they were attacked by a Staffordshire bull terrier that ran out from a nearby garden.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Echo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chemicals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NC starts Chemours investigation over GenX Sat Just saying 2
News Daimler, Vivint Solar in exclusive deal on U.S.... May '17 Solarman 1
AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Â Re... (Aug '16) Feb '17 jethomasliercar 4
News GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14) Jan '17 Yidfellas v USA 17
News DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06) Jan '17 Reality Check 4
News RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Le Jimbo 4
News More (Dec '16) Dec '16 MAGA 3
See all Chemicals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chemicals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,192 • Total comments across all topics: 282,034,753

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC